Paris:2024: Azerbaijani wrestler to face Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian wrestler
- 07 Aug 2024 17:25
- 12 Aug 2024 00:41
- Sports
Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), a Greco-Roman wrestler from Azerbaijan, will face an athlete of Azerbaijani origin representing Ukraine, Parviz Nasibov, in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, News.az reports.The bout will take place at 20:15 (GMT +4).
In the 1/8 finals, with a score of 9:0, Jafarov defeated Egyptian wrestler Mohamed Elsayed. The wrestler met with Romanian opponent Valentine Petic in the 1/4 finals and came out on top with a score of 3:1.