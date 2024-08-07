Yandex metrika counter

Paris:2024: Azerbaijani wrestler to face Azerbaijani-origin Ukrainian wrestler

Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg), a Greco-Roman wrestler from Azerbaijan, will face an athlete of Azerbaijani origin representing Ukraine, Parviz Nasibov, in the semifinals of the Paris Olympics, News.az reports.

The bout will take place at 20:15 (GMT +4).

In the 1/8 finals, with a score of 9:0, Jafarov defeated Egyptian wrestler Mohamed Elsayed. The wrestler met with Romanian opponent Valentine Petic in the 1/4 finals and came out on top with a score of 3:1.

News.Az 

