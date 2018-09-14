Parliament mulls Azerbaijan-Turkey military personnel exchange document

+ ↺ − 16 px

Approval of the “Protocol on exchange of military personnel between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey” was discussed at a meeting of the Parliamentary Co

“This protocol will make an important contribution to the development of military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey,” Azerbaijani MP Samad Seyidov said, Trend reports.

Approval of the “Agreement on the establishment, mechanism of work and functioning of cultural centers between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey” was also submitted for discussion during the committee’s meeting.

Both documents were recommended for consideration during a plenary session of the Azerbaijani parliament.

News.Az

