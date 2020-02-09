Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media

Parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan in spotlight of Italian media

The Italian media has also highlighted the snap parliamentary elections held in Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

The articles published on the leading Italian news outlets provided insight into the number of candidates, the election process as well as the ongoing reforms in Azerbaijan.

“A large number of international observers are monitoring the parliamentary elections, 1,000 cameras are installed in polling stations,” the articles said.

The article also featured remarks by Assistant to the President, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev who highlighted the ongoing successful reforms in Azerbaijan.

