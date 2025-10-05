Part of the new government has been determined in France

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first part of the new French government, proposed by Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, was approved by the country's president and announced a month after the resignation of the previous head of the cabinet.

The list of ministers of the new government was announced from the steps of the Elysée Palace by the Secretary General of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Moulin, News.Az reports.

One of the most notable changes was the appointment of former Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire as Minister of Defense. Le Maire previously headed the Ministry of Economy and Finance for seven years (2017-2024). Prior to that, he served as Minister of Agriculture from 2009 to 2012 and as Secretary of State for European Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (2008-2009). After resigning in 2024, he lectured at the University of Lausanne (Switzerland).

At the same time, several key ministries will retain their current leaders: the Ministry of the Interior will continue to be headed by Bruno Retaillo, a representative of the Republican Party; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will remain headed by Jean-Noël Barrot; and the Ministry of Justice will continue to be headed by Gérald Darmanin, one of the current president's longtime allies. Rachida Dati (Minister of Culture), Catherine Vautrin (Minister of Health), and Annie Genevard (Minister of Agriculture and Food Sovereignty) will also retain their posts.

News.Az