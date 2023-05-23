Participants of Baku international conference visits Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The participants of the international conference on the topic “The Role of the National Parliaments in Promoting Security and Stability through Green Economy, Connectivity and Sustainable Development” held in Baku embarked on a trip to Azerbaijan’s liberated Zangilan district on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

The conference was co-organized by Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.

During the trip, the participants will witness the consequences of the destruction committed by Armenia during the occupation of Zangilan district. They will also view the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in Zangilan, and visit the Aghali village built based on the “smart village” concept, as well as the “green energy” facilities of Azerishig OJSC.

News.Az