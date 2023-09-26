Participants of OTS International Forum visit grave of Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs in Baku

Participants of the 1st Diaspora Youth Forum of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS): “Heydar Aliyev and the Turkic World,” have today visited the Alley of Honors and the Alley of Martyrs, News.Az reports.

The participants first visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev, and to lay a wreath at his grave.

They also put flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then the delegation visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity, put flowers at their graves.

The participants visited the Eternal Flame monument.

The guests enjoyed a panoramic view from the highest point of Baku and were informed about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment of the city.

News.Az