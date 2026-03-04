Pashinyan: Armenia and Azerbaijan are establishing economic relations
Photo: APA
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on Wednesday that Armenia and Azerbaijan are establishing economic relations and connections, with assistance from Georgia.
“Today, Armenia and Azerbaijan are establishing economic relations and connections with the help and support of Georgia,” Pashinyan said in a joint press statement with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, News.Az reports, citing local media.
He thanked Kobakhidze for his personal support for the peace process between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
“Thank you for the support that we feel and see. This is truly commendable, and we express our sincere gratitude for your valuable contribution,” Pashinyan added.