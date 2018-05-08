Pashinyan declares May 8 a non-working day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The leader of the Armenia's opposition movement leader, MP Nikol Pashinyan declared May 8 a non-working day.

He announced his decision during the rally in Yerevan.

In his speech Nikol Pashinyan announced that the deadline for nominating candidates for Prime Minister is over.

“Only your candidate has been nominated. I have received official assurances that the ARF, “Yelk” bloc and “Tsarukyan” bloc factions and a number of MPs representing the RPA will vote in favor. This means we have 95% chance that tomorrow your candidate will be elected Prime Minister. The happiness, joy and power of the Armenian people must never be trim down”, Pashinyan said.

