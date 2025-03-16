Pashinyan informed Macron about the completion of the approval of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed over the phone with French President Emmanuel Macron the completion of the approval of the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan.

The press service of the Armenian Cabinet of Ministers reported.

"The Prime Minister informed the President of France about the completion of negotiations to agree on the text of the draft "Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the statement said.

During the conversation, issues related to Armenia-France, Armenia-EU relations, as well as the South Caucasus region were also discussed.

News.Az