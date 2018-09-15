Pashinyan: Kocharyan and Sargsyan are political corpses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan stated that former Presidents Robert Kocharian and Serzh Sargsyan no longer influence the domestic policy of the country.

Oxu.Az reports with the reference to TASS that Pashinyan called them political corpses:

"I once said that Robert Kocharyan, as well as Serzh Sargsyan, are not political factors. They are political corpses, but this does not mean that, as political corpses, they must not be accountable to the law. "

Earlier, former Armenian President Robert Kocharyan, accused of overthrowing the constitutional order in 2008, said that the criminal case launched against him is "a political reprisal initiated by Nikol Pashinyan."

News.Az

News.Az