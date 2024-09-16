Pashinyan says there is a pivotal opportunity to resolve the ongoing conflicts in S Caucasus

"There is a historic opportunity to put an end to conflicts in the South Caucasus,” said Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, who is on an official visit to Tbilisi, in a statement to the press following a meeting with his Georgian counterpart Irakli Kobakhidze, News.Az reports.

He said that not only the two states will benefit from the peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, but so will Türkiye, Georgia, and Iran.

News.Az