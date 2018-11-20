Pashinyan talks relative calmness on contact line of Azerbaijani, Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relative calmness on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops is a result of agreements reached between the leaders of the two countries in Dushanbe, acting prime minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said at a press conference Nov. 20, Armenian media reported.

On the sidelines of the CIS summit in Dushanbe, a conversation took place between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

The sides expressed their commitment to negotiations for settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, strengthening the ceasefire to prevent incidents on the contact line and on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The parties decided to develop mechanisms for establishing operational communication between the relevant structures.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

