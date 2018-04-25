Pashinyan to be nominated for PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The situation in the country will not be resolved only after Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation, MP from Yelk bloc Edmon Marukyan said in an interview with RFE/RL.

“A situation has been created when, without the Republican Party giving up power, nothing will move,” said Marukyan.

According to him, Yelk bloc will nominate Pashinyan to the post of Prime Minister.

“With the BHK [Prosperous Armenia –ed.], we already have 40 seats and we are 13 seats short. I think we can get the missing votes from [among the 58 lawmakers in] the Republican Party and [the seven lawmakers from] its coalition partner Dashnaktsutyun, ” Marukyan noted.

As reported earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan announced his resignation on Monday amid ongoing mass protests.

News.Az

News.Az