Pashinyan to discuss his 100 days in office with people

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan invited Armenian citizens for a rally in the Republic Square on August 17 at 18:30 local time.

"The formal cause is 100 days of my staying in prime-ministerial office, and the actual cause is the discussion of the country’s current things and its future, which will be splendid," Pashinyan said in a live broadcast on Facebook, according to AzVision.

The PM plans to discuss what happened in Armenia in the last 100 days, what is still to happen and what steps the government has taken to ensure intermittent growth, ARKA reported.

“We will also discuss opportunities and challenges and ways to overcome them," Pashinyan said.

