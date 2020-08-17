Pashinyan's actions are increasingly alarming - Trofimchuk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nikol Pashinyan has already made quite a few statements, which, on the one hand, seem to be in line with the integration with Russia, but on the other hand, directly contradict it, Russian political analyst Grigory Trofimchuk told News.Az.

He also noted that in this case, it is enough to name a project to drastically reduce the broadcasting of Russian TV channels.

"Therefore, good statements are one thing, and practical actions are quite another. And these actions are becoming more and more alarming each time. Correspondingly, there is no sensation in the fact that a number of Armenia's key services carry out, so to speak, optimization related to the strengthening of monitoring of those employees who are as if "connected with Russia," and this is still a very soft formulation. We all saw well how the situation inside Armenia has changed to the negative side, against the background of Pashinyan's coming to power. At that time, threats against Armenian journalists in particular, who had long worked with Russian publications, became open. Over the past two years, Pashinyan's adherents have become even more aggressive, and it is felt in everything," the expert is convinced.

Thus, according to Trofimchuk, one should not be surprised by the "cleansing from pro-Russian people" in the key services of Armenia, if it happens even in the journalistic environment: "Moreover, everybody saw what staff was offered by Nikol Vovayevich when his new government was formed - they are practically alumni of Western NGOs. These NGOs are the personnel base for filling all structures of the country, including the NSS. We certainly want to hope that they love all Russians very much, but it doesn't look like that in practice."

News.Az





News.Az