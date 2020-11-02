Pashinyan's appeal to Armenians of the world is an incitement to continue occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Shanghai University Professor

To call for ethnic Armenians living outside Armenia to continue the occupation and support separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh is to call on them to violate the principles of international law, namely, the integrity of Azerbaijan, Kairat Osmonaliyev, Doctor of Law, Professor at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the participation of mercenaries represented by ethnic Armenians from around the world in the hostilities against Azerbaijan on Armenia's side.

He also stressed that in this sense Pashinyan's appeal is illegal from the point of view of international law. It is an incitement to continue the occupation, condemned by the UN Security Council in four resolutions of 1993.

"It is inappropriate for countries where ethnic Armenians live to tacitly agree to this. They should express their position, at least as UN member states in accordance with the aforementioned UN Security Council resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh. Their acquiescence does not help reduce the conflict".

