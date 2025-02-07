A SEPTA train en route to Wilmington, Del., went up in flames in Delaware County on Feb. 6, 2025. Photo: 6abc

About 350 passengers were safely evacuated after a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train caught fire.

The incident took place on Thursday evening near the Crum Lynne Station in Ridley Park, Delaware County, officials said, News.Az reports, citing US media.

The fire, which was first reported at around 6:00 p.m. started underneath the first of the six-car train, SEPTA's Director of Media Relations Andrew Busch said.

The train, which was was traveling from Philadelphia to Wilmington, was being evacuated when it became clear that the first car was catching fire, according to Busch.

"Very quick action by our crews that helped allow this to be a safe outcome," he said.

Firefighters were called to the scene, where no injuries were reported, and multiple shuttle buses were sent to pick up the evacuated passengers.

Train services were impacted, with trains to Wilmington and along the Northeast Corridor affected, but these services have now resumed, track owner Amtrak said. But it added that "residual delays may occur due to rail congestion." An investigation has been launched into what caused the blaze.

News.Az