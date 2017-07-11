Passenger van crashes en route from Armenia to Russia, 3 injured

+ ↺ − 16 px

A light passenger van, which was en route from Armenia to Russia, crashed in Russia Tuesday, and three people were injured and rushed to hospital.

Hovhannes Khangeldyan, Director of the Crisis Management Center of Armenia, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that the said vehicle, which was heading from Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan to the Russian town of Anapa, had turned over in Russia at 1:55pm.

As a result, its driver, Seyran Shahverdyan (born in 1961), and passengers Arsen Azizyan (born in 1961) and Sofik Aloyan (born in 1985), were hospitalized.

There were seven Armenian citizens in this passenger van.

The rest of the passengers continued their travel by other means of transport.

Physicians said the injured are in moderate condition.

News.Az

News.Az