Patrick Mahomes tears ACL, out until next NFL season

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during Sunday’s 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the team confirmed. An MRI revealed the severity of the injury, and Mahomes is expected to undergo surgery in the coming days, ruling him out for the rest of the NFL season.

The injury occurred with 1:53 remaining in the game when Mahomes was tackled from behind by Chargers’ Da’Shawn Hand, causing his knee to hyperextend. Backup quarterback Gardner Minshew replaced Mahomes for the remainder of the game, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Mahomes, 30, expressed his emotional struggle on social media but vowed to return stronger. “Don’t know why this had to happen… I will be back stronger than ever,” he wrote.

The loss eliminated the Chiefs from playoff contention for the first time in Mahomes’ career, ending a streak of 10 consecutive postseasons, including seven with Mahomes as starting quarterback. This season, he recorded 3,587 passing yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh and teammates praised Mahomes’ dedication and competitiveness, wishing him a full recovery. The Chiefs are expected to continue the season with Minshew under center.

News.Az