The AnewZ television channel has announced the upcoming release of an investigative documentary film titled “The Oligarch’s Design: Tracing Power, Politics, and Influence,” which analyzes how financial power, political influence, and deliberately crafted narratives can shape conflicts and public perception.

Focusing on the trajectory of Ruben Vardanyan, the film draws on international reporting, open-source intelligence and previous investigations that uncovered the “Troika Laundromat”, a vast offshore system linked to Russian corporate and political interests.

The documentary traces Vardanyan’s transition from Moscow’s financial elite to the political arena of Karabakh, including his renunciation of Russian citizenship in 2022 and his subsequent role within the unrecognised separatist administration.

By situating these events in a broader geopolitical and financial context, the film examines how individual actors can influence regional stability beyond public view.

Grounded in verified sources and investigative findings, The Oligarch’s Design aims to document mechanisms of power rather than offer opinion, contributing to transparency, accountability and informed public understanding.