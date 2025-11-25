+ ↺ − 16 px

PayPal announced today that it has enabled PayPal merchants to become discoverable within Perplexity, allowing consumers to complete their purchases directly within chat.

As of today, U.S. users exploring Perplexity's new shopping experience can seamlessly transition from research to purchase, leveraging PayPal’s identity verification, Purchase and Seller protection, and trusted payment processing, without leaving the answer engine, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This collaboration fulfills the vision of the companies’ strategic partnership announced earlier this year, deploying PayPal as the commerce solution for the next generation of AI-driven retail. By integrating PayPal’s agentic commerce services, Perplexity users can browse merchant catalogs in real-time and checkout directly on the platform, from Abercrombie & Fitch, Ashley Furniture, Fabletics, Adorama and NewEgg, and many others to come. It has never been easier or more convenient to purchase items with the speed and trust of checking out with PayPal, completing the full shopping journey in just a few simple clicks.

“We are building for the next era of commerce by connecting PayPal’s trusted payments and buyer protection directly to AI-powered shopping,” said Michelle Gill, General Manager, Small Business and Financial Services, at PayPal. “Our collaboration with Perplexity is the opening act of PayPal’s innovation in commerce for the agentic era. This is the continuation of our decades-long commitment to make AI-driven commerce seamless and interoperable across every platform.”



