Peace treaty talks ‘multi-stage process’: Azerbaijani FM

Negotiations on a peace agreement are a process consisting of various stages, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Thursday.

FM Bayramov made the remarks while speaking at a joint press conference with his Belgian counterpart Hadja Lahbib in Baku, News.Az reports.

He noted that Armenia has been maintaining Azerbaijan's conditions for 30–60 days.

"When Armenia sends its conditions to Azerbaijan, it makes a statement in the media after 1-2 days in which it states that "we have already sent our conditions to Azerbaijan". Today, Armenia has set a "record" by making a statement to the media, just 40 minutes after sending the conditions," said FM Bayramov added.

