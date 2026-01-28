Pegula beats Anisimova to reach Australian Open semis

Pegula advanced after also defeating Madison Keys, another American and the defending champion, in her previous match to reach the quarterfinal stage, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Earlier at Rod Laver Arena, Rybakina secured her place in the semifinals by beating world No. 2 Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-1.

Pegula is seeking her first Grand Slam title, while Rybakina is aiming for her second major trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2022. In the other semifinal scheduled for Thursday, top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka will face Elina Svitolina.

Pegula was dominant in the opening set, playing nearly flawless tennis and sealing it with an ace. The second set proved far more competitive, with both players breaking serve twice before Pegula prevailed in the tiebreak.

Pegula had won all three of her previous encounters with Anisimova and once again came out on top, rallying from 5-3 down in the second set to end Anisimova’s bid for a third consecutive Grand Slam final appearance, following her deep runs at Wimbledon and the US Open.