Bruins trade Andre Gasseau to Sharks for two 2026 draft picks

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The Boston Bruins have traded the rights to forward Andre Gasseau and the No. 120 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the San Jose Sharks. In return, the Bruins acquired the No. 104 and No. 157 draft selections, giving Boston a total of eight picks heading into next week's draft.

The 22-year-old Gasseau, a massive 6-foot-4, 224-pound left-shot center, was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round of the 2021 draft. He recently completed a four-year collegiate career at Boston College, where he served as team captain for the 2025–26 season, registering six goals and 17 assists while playing alongside top prospect James Hagens, News.Az reports, citing NY Times.

The trade comes after the Garden Grove, California native declined to sign an entry-level contract with the Bruins.

Because Gasseau was eligible to become an unrestricted free agent on August 15, Boston opted to move his rights rather than risk losing him for nothing. He is now widely expected to sign with the Sharks, where the physical forward will look to compete for a bottom-six roster spot and penalty-killing role during training camp.

News.Az