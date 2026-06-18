+ ↺ − 16 px

Ramil Sheydayev builds his attacking play on a clear understanding of the moment.

He doesn’t hold onto the ball longer than necessary and tries to finish the play as soon as space opens up. Those who want to 1хбет скачать to their phone can check out its stats. The forward regularly finds himself in the finishing zone and is ready to react quickly to a pass. This allows the team to carry attacks through to a shot without losing momentum.

When battling defenders, Sheydayev plays pragmatically. He controls the ball with his body, shields it, and immediately looks for the next move, not giving the opponent time to intercept. His movements inside the penalty area are aimed at getting open for a specific pass. To place a bet on him, simply download the 1xBet app in your region. Sheydayev often shifts between defenders to receive the ball in a more advantageous position. This makes him a reliable option for teammates in the final stages of an attack.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Azerbaijani chess player beats Magnus Carlsen at World Championship

Earthquake strikes along Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Azerbaijani cuisine highlighted at cultural event in Sofia

EPF Coalition urges COP17 action on environmental impacts of Armenia’s mining sector

Specific achievements and impact on the team’s play

Sheydayev has established himself as a forward who is consistently involved in attacking plays and participates in decisive moments of matches. Simply complete the 1xBet giriş to place a bet on him. The athlete’s contribution is evident in specific actions that directly influence the outcome and structure of attacks.

Key achievements:

Azerbaijan champion with “Qarabağ” (2022) – participation in championship season matches and attacking plays;

Azerbaijan Cup winner (2022) – appearances in the decisive stages of the tournament;

appearances for the Azerbaijan national team (2018–2025) – participation in qualifying matches and the team’s attacking plays;

experience playing in the Russian and Slovakian leagues, where he faced tight defensive lines;

participation in European Cup matches, where he received playing time and faced high-level opponents.

These facts show that Sheydayev remains involved in the game and is regularly utilized in attacking phases. He positions himself to receive the ball in the shooting zone or create space for a teammate. This is evident in 1xBet broadcasts if you perform giriş to the app and watch the match. In quick attacks, he accelerates the play, and in positional play, he helps retain possession near the penalty area. Sheydayev moves into open spaces and draws defenders toward him, which simplifies the attack for his teammates. He often creates a numerical advantage in the right area through timely runs. He is also effective on set pieces, where he looks for a finishing position and provides the team with additional options in the penalty area.

News.Az