Switzerland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina LIVE : 2026 World Cup updates

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Switzerland 4-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

An unbelievable conclusion to an absolute thriller at the Los Angeles Stadium! Just when it looked like the scoring was done, a wide-open second half exploded for a fifth and final goal deep into stoppage time to finish 4–1 in favor of Switzerland.

In the 96th minute, Bosnia-Herzegovina's Amar Memić mistimed a defensive clearance entirely inside his own penalty area, swiping through the legs of Swiss midfielder Djibril Sow. The referee pointed to the spot immediately for an undisputed penalty.

Captain Granit Xhaka stepped up in the 97th minute and coolly converted from 12 yards out, smashing the ball past Nikola Vasilj to put a final exclamation mark on a completely dominant second-half performance by La Nati.

With this comprehensive 4–1 victory, Switzerland secures three vital points, jumping to the top tier of Group B with a total of four points. Bosnia-Herzegovina will have to regroup quickly after a tough night that saw them finish with ten men and just one point from their opening two matches.

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Switzerland 3-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Switzerland defeated Bosnia-Herzegovina 3–1 in a dramatic Group B encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with all four goals arriving during a frantic final 20 minutes of play. After a deadlocked opening 70 minutes, a triple substitution by Switzerland completely changed the dynamic of the match.

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89' Switzerland 3-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

What a game-changing masterstroke from Murat Yakin! The Swiss substitutes have utterly blown this Group B match open in the second half at the Los Angeles Stadium.

After a tightly contested, goalless first half, Switzerland found their breakthrough in the 74th minute when 20-year-old Johan Manzambi came off the bench to fire home a brilliant side volley.

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Switzerland 2-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

20-year-old substitute Johan Manzambi met a dangerous cross into the box with a precise volley to break the deadlock.

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Switzerland 1-0 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Just four minutes after coming off the bench, 20-year-old Johan Manzambi has broken the deadlock to put Switzerland ahead in this crucial Group B fixture.

The young SC Freiburg midfielder met a cross into the box with a spectacular volley, beating Bosnia-Herzegovina goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj to make it 1-0 in the 74th minute.

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Switzerland and Bosnia-Herzegovina are set to clash in a high-stakes Group B match at the 2026 World Cup.

News.Az