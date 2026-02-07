Pelicans erase 18-point deficit to beat Timberwolves 119-115

Zion Williamson added 29 points and Trey Murphy III scored 26, snapping New Orleans’ three-game losing streak, News.Az reports, citing AP.

Minnesota briefly led by one with 50 seconds remaining after a 3-pointer from Bones Hyland, but Williamson converted a three-point play to put the Pelicans ahead for good.

Anthony Edwards missed a potential tying shot, Bay secured the rebound and was fouled by Julius Randle, then sealed the win at the line. Edwards finished with 35 points, Randle had 24, and Rudy Gobert posted 12 points and 16 rebounds.

Rookie Derik Queen chipped in 17 points on a perfect 4-for-4 from three. Minnesota led 77-59 early in the third quarter before New Orleans surged back, tying the game at 102 midway through the fourth.

Foul trouble limited Jaden McDaniels, forcing coach Chris Finch to use unconventional lineups, including extended minutes for Johnny Juzang. The Timberwolves also struggled to contain Williamson inside, where he went 11 of 13 from the field.

Up next: New Orleans hosts Sacramento Kings on Monday; Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.