Pentagon Chief: Conflict in Ukraine should be resolved through talks

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin stated that the conflict in Ukraine will eventually be resolved through negotiations, though it is uncertain when that will occur, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I think eventually this conflict will be decided at the negotiation table but when that point comes it is hard to predict still," he said after another meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at Ramstein Air Base in Germany."We are going continue to work to put Ukraine in the best possible position" for peace talks, he pledged.Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that Russia had never rejected talks on Ukraine but these talks should be based on the Istanbul agreements rather than some "ephemeral demands."

