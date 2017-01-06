Yandex metrika counter

Pentagon confirms Daesh leader Mahmud al-Isawi killed in Syria

  • World
  • Share
Pentagon confirms Daesh leader Mahmud al-Isawi killed in Syria

US Department of Defense confirmed that Mahmud al-Isawi, a Syria-based leader of the Daesh was killed in an airstrike, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

Mahmud al-Isawi, a Syria-based leader of the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group, was killed by the US-led coalition forces in 2016, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Friday. "A Syrian-based ISIL [Islamic State] leader and facilitator, was struck and killed by a Coalition precision airstrike December 31, 201, in Raqqah, Syria," the release said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      