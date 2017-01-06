Pentagon confirms Daesh leader Mahmud al-Isawi killed in Syria

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Department of Defense confirmed that Mahmud al-Isawi, a Syria-based leader of the Daesh was killed in an airstrike, APA reports quoting sputniknews.

Mahmud al-Isawi, a Syria-based leader of the Islamic State [Daesh] terror group, was killed by the US-led coalition forces in 2016, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Friday. "A Syrian-based ISIL [Islamic State] leader and facilitator, was struck and killed by a Coalition precision airstrike December 31, 201, in Raqqah, Syria," the release said.

News.Az

News.Az