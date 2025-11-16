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Gerald Ford
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The Pentagon has awarded a $17.5 million contract to General Dynamics to repair significant damage sustained by the USS Gerald R. Ford, the U.S. Navy's most advanced aircraft carrier, following a severe onboard fire during deployment in the Middle East.11 Jun 2026-19:50
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A newly surfaced video reveals that a fire aboard a US aircraft carrier in the Middle East earlier this year was significantly more severe than the Pentagon initially disclosed.05 Jun 2026-13:45
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The USS Gerald R. Ford has departed the Croatian port city of Split after completing repairs and resupply, the U.S. Navy confirmed, with its next destination remaining undisclosed.03 Apr 2026-16:31
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The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest aircraft carrier involved in Middle East war operations, arrived in the Croatian city of Split on Saturday, according to a statement from the US embassy.28 Mar 2026-15:19
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The USS Gerald R. Ford, the world’s largest aircraft carrier that has been part of Middle East war operations, on Monday returned to a naval base in Crete.23 Mar 2026-17:59
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When the USS Gerald R. Ford entered the Eastern Mediterranean and approached the Israeli coast, the initial interpretation among analysts was familiar: deterrence. The deployment of the most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy was seen as a calibrated signal meant to prevent escalation rather than trigger it. However, the sequence of events quickly altered that perception.28 Feb 2026-12:43
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The U.S. nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford arrived off the coast of Haifa, northern Israel, on Friday.27 Feb 2026-14:58
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