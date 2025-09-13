Pentagon plans possible deployment of 1,000 troops for policing in Louisiana

The Trump administration is reportedly considering a plan to deploy 1,000 Louisiana National Guard troops to assist with law enforcement in the state’s urban centers, according to the Washington Post. The report cites Pentagon planning documents outlining the proposed mission.

Details on the timing, locations, or scope of operations have not been released. The plan has sparked opposition among residents of high-crime areas in Republican-led Louisiana, who expressed concerns about military involvement in local policing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

No official comment has yet been provided by the Pentagon or state authorities.

