Yandex metrika counter

Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war

  • World
  • Share
Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"The proof is literally in the outcomes that you're seeing everyday ... absolutely they can win."


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      