Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war

Pentagon says Ukraine can 'absolutely' win the war

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Pentagon said on Wednesday it assessed that Ukraine could win the war against Russia, even as U.S. officials speak of the risk of a protracted conflict, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"Of course they can win this," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news briefing.

"The proof is literally in the outcomes that you're seeing everyday ... absolutely they can win."

News.Az