Pentagon: US invested more money in Ukraine than other countries

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to be Defense secretary, appears before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday. (Ben Curtis / Associated Press)

The United States has invested more in military aid to Ukraine than any other country, but now is the time for peace.

This was stated by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, News.Az report citing the TASS.

"We understand the stakes in this game. America, like no other country in the world, has invested in helping Ukraine defend itself. Now is the time for peace, and that is what the president [of the United States Donald Trump] has dedicated himself to," he said in an interview with Fox News.

