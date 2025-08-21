Pepe Coin crashes while Chainlink price holds, Remittix beta wallet launch fuels 20x hype

+ ↺ − 16 px

The DeFi project market is shifting fast; meme tokens are cracking while utility-driven projects are catching serious traction.

Pepe Coin is under pressure, Chainlink is holding steady and Remittix is stealing the spotlight as the best crypto to buy now with a presale that’s days, maybe hours, from hitting a historic milestone.

Pepe Coin faces substantial market pressure despite analyst optimism

Pepe coin has been hammered by heavy whale selling, over 400 Billion Pepe tokens offloaded in a single day.

Pepe Price has slipped to $0.000011, down 7.4% in 24 hours with $6M in longs liquidated. Analysts still float bullish targets if key support holds, but the reality is brutal: volatility rules and meme-token momentum is fading.

Still, a 7x increase, as some analysts Pepe price predictions foresee would push Pepe coin to approximately $0.000076, a move consistent with past altcoin seasons like May 2021 when top 100 altcoins outpaced Bitcoin by 174%.

Chainlink maintains stability amid oracle network expansion

While meme coins wobble, Chainlink Price is showing strength around $21.80.

Whale accumulation has grown 4.2% this month and LINK’s oracle dominance keeps it in the next big altcoin of 2025 conversation.

Resistance sits at $22.87 and analysts Chainlink price forecasts eye a path toward $26 if momentum holds. It’s steady, but not explosive.

Remittix emerges as revolutionary cross-border payment solution

This is where the real action is. Remittix isn’t chasing hype, it's solving trillion-dollar problems in global payments. At just $0.0944 in presale, RTX lets users send crypto directly to bank accounts in 30+ countries with multi-chain support across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin and XRP.

The beta wallet launched on September 15th 2025, is the game-changer. A mobile-first app that makes international transfers instant, cheap and transparent. Add in a developer API for business adoption and you’ve got a protocol with real-world stickiness not just speculative chatter.

Why Remittix is gaining unprecedented market attention

Global Reach : Instant crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries

: Instant crypto-to-bank transfers in 30+ countries Multi-Chain Power : Support for 40+ cryptos + 30+ fiats

: Support for 40+ cryptos + 30+ fiats Security First : Fully CertiK audited, institution-ready

: Fully CertiK audited, institution-ready Utility > Hype : Built for real adoption, not pump-and-dump cycles

: Built for real adoption, not pump-and-dump cycles Presale Bonus Ending: 40% bonus vanishes at $20M mark

Here’s the kicker: Remittix is dropping a $250,000 giveaway right as it’s about to smash through the $20M presale ceiling. When that happens, two things lock in:

The 40% bonus disappears forever



Exchange announcements begin rolling out

That makes right now the single cheapest entry point you’ll ever see for RTX. Miss this presale window and your only option is buying from the open market at a premium after the first wave of demand sends prices flying.

Smart money knows: opportunities like this don’t linger. With $19.9M already raised and just a sliver left before the $20M milestone, this presale phase could close within days or even hours.

If you’re hunting for the next 100x crypto, the moment is now. Wait and you’ll be watching RTX rocket from the sidelines. Act and you’re holding early-stage exposure to what could become 2025’s biggest high-growth crypto breakout.

Bottom line: Pepe is shaky, LINK is stable but Remittix is unstoppable. The $20M milestone is imminent, the bonus window is closing and the wallet launch is locked in. Blink and you’ll miss it.

