Pepe’s $100B ambition sparks talk that Layer Brett could mirror its 10,000x trajectory

The buzz around Pepe Coin has intensified with traders floating claims of a $100 billion valuation target. This number is big enough to cement the meme coin’s place among the biggest tokens ever. Yet, Layer Brett is benefitting more from this hype.

Analysts believe the newer project could mirror PEPE’s early 10,000x trajectory. This comparison has sparked debates across trading circles, with many traders wondering if LBRETT is primed to follow in Pepe Coin’s footsteps or carve its own path to meme coin dominance.

Thousands pivot to Layer Brett, analysts weigh in

Layer Brett has started to dominate conversations as analysts and traders weigh the perks that set it apart from other meme coins. The project’s decision to anchor itself within Ethereum’s Layer 2 network immediately positioned it as a faster and more efficient alternative in a space where speed matters. Its capacity to handle transactions cheaply and quickly has been lauded as a core advantage, giving it the structural base to support large waves of activity.

The narrative has been strengthened by its staking model, which promises massive returns. Traders see this as more than a reward scheme, framing it instead as a magnet for liquidity that could sustain momentum through the year. Combined with a playful brand identity that has struck a chord with communities, LBRETT enjoys the balance of meme-driven excitement and real structural depth. Analysts believe this cocktail is what makes a 10,000x trajectory a serious talking point rather than mere speculation.

Accessibility has also drawn attention. Investors do not face heavy onboarding barriers, and this simplicity appeals to both new entrants and seasoned players who value efficiency. Liquidity flows have become smoother through its connections across protocols, giving it a practical edge that is often missing in rivals. When coupled with the strong social pull of its growing holder base, LBRETT projects the type of community-led expansion that meme coins thrive on.

PEPE’s $100 billion dream fuels meme projects across crypto market

Pepe continues to stir debate as its community sets sights on a $100 billion market cap target. The meme coin, which has built a loyal base across retail traders, is trying to hold ground in an environment where risk appetite is mixed. A push toward the valuation would place PEPE in the same league as leading altcoins, yet the path requires consistent liquidity and a reversal in current sentiment.

Recent performance shows the hurdles that stand in the way. Pepe Coin has struggled with weaker technicals, as trading volumes have flattened while its price lingers under downward pressure. CoinCodex projects a 23% decline over the coming month, reflecting the fragility of its chart structure. Liquidations over the past week have also trimmed confidence, leaving Pepe exposed to further retracements if inflows fail to stabilize.

Technically, RSI has slipped into oversold territory while MACD trends lower, signaling limited momentum for a sustained rally. Open interest in Pepe derivatives has fallen in tandem with volume, reflecting diminished speculative activity. The liquidity depth on decentralized exchanges has also thinned compared to July. Without stronger inflows or renewed risk appetite, Pepe remains vulnerable to further downside before any attempt at recovery.

Conclusion

Pepe’s $100 billion dream is reigniting conversations across meme coin circles, but many traders now whisper the same potential for Layer Brett. With a presale entry price of just $0.0044 and staking rewards as high as 30,000%, early backers see similarities to Pepe’s early days before its meteoric rise.

As hype builds, comparisons to Pepe’s 10,000x journey are no longer far-fetched, with some speculating that Layer Brett could chart an equally explosive path before year end.

