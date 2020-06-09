Permanent Representative of IGC TRACECA in Azerbaijan dies

+ ↺ − 16 px

Permanent Representative (National Secretary) of the Intergovernmental commission TRACECA in Azerbaijan Akif Mustafayev passed away, according to the TRACECA Permanent Secretariat.

"This tragic event is a great loss not only for the beloved ones and friends, but also for the whole TRACECA family. Owing to his profound knowledge and professional experience, Mr. Akif Khatam oglu enjoyed great respect and authority among the representatives of state structures, the transport industry, media representatives, public figures, and the academic community.

The blessed memory of Mr. Akif Mustafayev will forever remain in the hearts of all who valued and knew him. The whole staff of the Permanent Secretariat of the IGC TRACECA is grieving together with his family and friends," the Secretariat said in a message.

News.Az

News.Az