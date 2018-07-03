Permanent representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkey address letter to UN Sec-Gen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to the United Nations released a joint letter on the occasion of inauguration of Shah Deniz-2 and TANAP as the first section of the Southern Gas Corridor.

The Permanent Representatives of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to the United Nations forwarded a letter to the UN Secretary General on the occasion of inauguration of Shah Deniz-2 and TANAP as the first section of the Southern Gas Corridor. The letter has been released as a document of the 72nd Session of the UN General Assembly (A/72/890), Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

It was noted that the foundation of the Southern Gas Corridor was laid on 20 September 2014. As one of the biggest projects in the world with an investment around $40 billion, the 3 500-km-long Southern Gas Corridor includes the development of the Shah Deniz-2 field in the Azerbaijani sector of Caspian, the South Caucasus pipeline trough Georgia, the trans-Anatolian pipeline through Turkey (TANAP) and trans-Adriatic pipeline (TAP). It will contribute to addressing energy security issues.

At the letter, the support of all partners has been appreciated as vital one for the realization of this project. It has been mentioned that today we witness world-scale oil gas projects in the region carried out within the framework of broad international cooperation. The Southern Gas Corridor will serve to further deepen cooperation in Europe and in our region not only in energy but also in all other sectors. It is characterized as one of the major projects of our century and as synonymous with the enhancement of cooperation for the future prosperity of the countries and peoples of the region. It is underlined that the pipeline will make its contribution towards meeting the world’s rising energy demands and complement global efforts aimed at achieving the relevant Sustainable Development Goals as well as will serve to peace, stability and mutual prosperity.

News.Az

News.Az