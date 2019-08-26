Perspectives of Azerbaijan-Russia-Iran trilateral cooperation discussed in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Round table on perspectives of Azerbaijan – Russia – Iran trilateral cooperation held in Moscow, APA’s Moscow correspondent reports.

Members of Russian Federal Council, prominent political, military experts and political scientists have participated in the event held at the Institute for Strategic Initiatives.

Sergey Markov, director of Institute of Political Studies, political scientist said that trilateral cooperation will help technological-economic development of the countries: “There are some aspects here. First aspect is based on “North-South” transport corridor which is key project of the trilateral cooperation. This corridor belongs to high technological development. Russia. Azerbaijan and Iran are transit countries. “North-South” transport corridor joins two big technological regions – south of India to the Northern Europe”.

Second aspect is the development of the Caspian region. This region is generally directed to the development of the oil and gas capacity. Alongside, bio-resource potential of the Caspian region is not realized. Bio-resources of the Caspian Sea are badly exploited. This issue is raised in all world countries. In my opinion, as the Caspian Sea is a closed water basin, it is an ideal case in resolution of appropriation of bio-resources. It will be perspective to create transnational corporation by Russia, Azerbaijan and Iran.

Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Eurasian Foundation for Support of Scientific Research stated about the cooperation perspectives of trilateral format not only in the region, but also in large scale: “For example, Azerbaijan is considered as the center of Caspian region, South Caucasus, central Asia and even Middle East. Russia–Azerbaijan–Iran trinity will create an opportunity to hold a position not only economic and political framework and not only along North-South vertical, but also West-East horizontal.

