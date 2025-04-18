Peru extends state of emergency amid heavy rains

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Peruvian government has announced a 30-day extension of the state of emergency in 157 districts across 20 departments due to ongoing intense rainfall.

According to a decree published in the official newspaper "El Peruano," the government said the measure will apply from April 22, in towns in the Amazonas, Ancash, Cusco, Huancavelica, Huanuco, La Libertad, Lima, Loreto, Madre de Dios, Piura, and other regions, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The government said the decision was made in order to continue with the implementation of immediate and necessary emergency measures and actions in response to the heavy rains.

The decree said that pending actions have been identified, mainly in relation to the implementation of housing solutions and the rehabilitation of drinking water and sanitation services.

According to a recent report by the National Institute of Civil Defense, 5,430 emergencies occurred, of which more than 3,500 were related to intense rains between December 2024 and March 2025.

The emergencies reported so far, including landslides, floods and collapses, have affected 187,486 people. A total of 91 people have died and 14 others have disappeared due to heavy rains.

News.Az