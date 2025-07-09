Philadelphia municipal workers end strike after reaching tentative labor agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of AFSCME District Council 33, Philadelphia's largest municipal union, have reached a tentative agreement with the city, bringing an end to the labor strike that started at midnight last Tuesday.

The agreement, finalized on Wednesday, will end the work stoppage affecting numerous city services, News.Az reports, citing CBS News.

The union represents workers across multiple city departments, from police dispatchers and crossing guards to maintenance workers at Philadelphia International Airport, city sanitation workers who collect weekly trash pickups and many more.

In a statement, Mayor Cherelle Parker said the new deal is 3 years and, when finished, will total 14% in raises for the union's members during her first term. The union was previously given a 5% raise in her first year as mayor, so this new deal likely offers about 9% in raises spread out over the three years.

The exact breakdown of the deal wasn't immediately available Wednesday morning. DC 33 President Greg Boulware said a statement would be provided later in the morning.

"There's a deal that's been reached, unfortunately," Boulware said. "I'm not happy or satisfied with the outcome of things."

Workers are headed back to work Wednesday or "as soon as they can get to work," Boulware said.

The contract still needs to be ratified by DC 33's members.

"We'll have much more to say about this historic deal tomorrow at City Hall," Parker said in a statement shared to social media. "We're valuing our workforce and we're safeguarding our city's hard-earned fiscal stability at the same time. The strike is over!"

News of the deal broke around 4 a.m., about 14 hours after both sides restarted negotiations at the Community College of Philadelphia's West Philly campus at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

DC 33 went on strike after negotiations with Parker's administration on a new contract broke down, with the union initially requesting 8% pay increases each year of a four-year deal, a 32% total increase. Parker and the city were offering 7% over three years, averaging out to 2.33% a year.

Parker had pointed out that the union received a 5% increase for the 2025 fiscal year after negotiations during her first year as mayor. Prior to the strike, she posted a video on social media saying she was prepared to increase union wages in her first term more than several other previous mayors.

"We need you, we need you, members of District Council 33," Parker said during a news conference.

Before the strike, DC 33 leadership had said the city's wage increase wasn't coming close to the wage increases the union sought. Parker had called her offer historic and urged members to accept.

As the week went on, talks stopped and started multiple times without coming to an agreement. Judges granted multiple city requests for court orders sending workers in some critical services, like the medical examiner's office, the Philadelphia Water Department and police dispatch, back to work.

The strike drew even more attention when, on the eve of the July 4 Wawa Welcome America concert on the Ben Franklin Parkway, headliner LL Cool J announced he was "not going to cross a picket line and perform for money while people are hurting," and pulled out of the show. News that fellow headliner Jazmine Sullivan followed suit broke on the day of the show.

News.Az