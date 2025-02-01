Philadelphia plane crash : Six on board and person in car killed (VIDEO)

At least seven people died when an air ambulance aircraft crashed in Philadelphia on Friday, including six Mexicans aboard the plane and a person in a car on the ground, News.az reports citing BBC.

There were also 19 people injured in the crash, which was carrying a girl who was heading home to Tijuana, Mexico.

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, based in Mexico and licenced to operate in the US, said its aircraft crashed with four crew members, one paediatric medical patient and the patient’s mother on board.

Claudia Sheinbaum, the Mexican president, said she had asked consular officials to support the families of the six Mexican citizens killed in the crash.

News.Az