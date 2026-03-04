Philippines moves to impeach VP Sara Duterte

+ ↺ − 16 px

Philippine lawmakers on Wednesday moved to impeach Vice President Sara Duterte, ordering her to respond to complaints over unexplained wealth, misuse of public funds, and threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte and a frontrunner for the 2028 presidential race, she survived a similar attempt last year, which the Supreme Court blocked for procedural reasons, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

If convicted in a Senate trial, Duterte could be removed from office and barred from future government positions. The House will first consider her reply and any responses from complainants before deciding whether to proceed with a full trial.

Representative Leila de Lima, who supports one complaint, called the development “a very good step for accountability.”

