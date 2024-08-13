Philippines seeks UAE partnership for nuclear energy development

+ ↺ − 16 px

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is exploring cooperation with the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp (ENEC) of the UAE to diversify the country's energy sources.

Vietnam News Agency reported that at a meeting on Monday, Marcos emphasised the urgency of exploring the possible use of nuclear energy for power generation.Notably, the meeting took place after the visit to the UAE by Philippine First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and a high-ranking delegation from June 27 to 29.During the trip, the Philippines was invited to join the International Declaration on Triple Nuclear Energy-2024 Objectives at the United Nations General Assembly in September.The declaration sets the ambitious target of tripling global nuclear energy capacity by 2050.

