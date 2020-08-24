Phone talk held between speakers of Azerbaijani, Turkish parliaments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chairperson of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova had a phone talk with Chairman of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop, Trend reports on August 24.

In the course of the talk, Gafarova congratulated Sentop and all the Turkish people on the occasion of Turkey's discovery of large reserves of natural gas in the Black Sea.

"During the phone talk, I congratulated Mustafa Sentop and all Turkish people on the occasion of the discovery of a gas field with large reserves in the Black Sea by fraternal Turkey both on my own behalf and on behalf of all members of [Azerbaijani] parliament," she said.

News.Az

