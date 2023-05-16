Photo exhibition dedicated to centennial anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev held at Milli Majlis

Foreign attendees of the special session of the Milli Majlis dedicated to the centennial anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev enjoyed a photo exhibition at the parliamentary building, News.az reports.

One hundred photos put on display at the exhibition cover various periods of National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s personal life and political career.

Paintings by honored artist Ulviyya Hamzayeva dedicated to the national leader Heydar Aliyev and jamming modernist art with national symbolism, mythology and ancient Azerbaijani patterns were also demonstrated at the event.

Visiting chairmen of parliaments visited the monument to Great Leader Heydar Aliyev in the parliament’s building.

