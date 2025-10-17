Picasso painting disappears en route to Granada exhibit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spanish police have launched an investigation after a 1919 Pablo Picasso painting vanished while being transported to a temporary exhibition in Granada, organisers said.

The CajaGranada Foundation said in a statement that the missing artwork — a small gouache titled “Still Life with Guitar” — was part of a larger shipment sent from Madrid for the exhibit “Still Life: The Eternity of the Inert,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The piece, owned by a private collector, measures just 13 x 10 centimetres (5 x 4 inches) and was insured for €600,000 ($700,000).

The shipment arrived at the foundation’s cultural centre on October 3, but the loss was not discovered until October 6, when staff began unpacking crates. Some packages were reportedly not properly numbered, making an immediate inspection impossible.

The foundation said it reviewed security footage from the weekend and found no recorded incident. A formal complaint has been filed with Spain’s national police, and the foundation said it is fully cooperating with the investigation.

“We have placed all our resources at the disposal of the authorities and are confident in their ability to resolve the case,” the organisation said.

