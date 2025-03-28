Pilot seriously injured in plane crash at Australian airshow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash at an airshow southwest of Melbourne on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Local media reported on Friday evening that the small plane was participating in an acrobatic air demonstration at the Australian International Airshow, held at the Avalon Airport 50 km southwest of Melbourne, when it crashed into the ground shortly after 05:00 p.m. local time.

Seven Network television reported that the pilot was seriously injured but that the crash occurred "far" from spectators and no further injuries were reported.

Witnesses told the Seven Network that the plane appeared to be in a controlled dive but failed to pull up in time.

Nine Entertainment newspapers reported that images from the event showed a "crumpled" orange propeller plane and that fire and rescue vehicles and ambulances were attending the scene.

The biennial airshow is the largest such event in Australia and was scheduled to run for six days until Sunday.

The event was called off for the rest of Friday as emergency services responded to the incident.

News.Az