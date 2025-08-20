Pixel 10 revealed: What Google fans can expect at this year’s launch

Four Pixel 10 phones

It’s no secret that the Pixel 10 line is coming, as Google has already shown off the phones. We’re expecting four models this year: the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

You can see the 10, one of the Pro models, and the Fold all appear briefly in the ad embedded above, and Google has also released separate teasers focusing on the designs of the Pro and the Pro Fold, both of which are seen in a grayish blue color we’re expecting to be called “moonstone.” That bright blue Pixel 10 in the event ad is apparently a color that Google is calling “indigo,” and the whole lineup appears in this leaked image obtained by Android Authority.

“Moonstone” and “indigo” appear to be Google’s hero colors this year. Image: Android Authority

First, it seems likely that the base Pixel 10 will jump to a triple camera setup for the first time, with a new 5x telephoto lens. The downside is that we’re expecting downgrades to the main and ultrawide cameras to compensate, which may even make the 10’s main camera worse than the Pixel 9’s. Not everyone will see that as an overall upgrade.

The big change across all four phones should be the introduction of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging, which we’re hoping will also include adoption of the faster Qi 25W standard announced last month. Leakers claim that Google will also be releasing a line of magnetic accessories to go with the phone, using “Pixelsnap” branding for its alternative to MagSafe.

This is believed to be a Qi2 “Pixelsnap” wireless charger on the regular Pixel 10. Image: evleaks

Meanwhile, the 10 Pro Fold is rumored to be the first foldable from any manufacturer to come with an IP68 rating, indicating total protection from dust and small particles, in addition to strong water resistance. If true, that sounds like a bit of an engineering coup for Google, and we’ll be curious to hear more about how it was done.

We also know a lot about the Pixel’s upcoming software upgrades. Google has already shown off Material 3 Expressive, the colorful new design language arriving in Android 16’s first quarterly update, likely alongside the new Pixel 10 phones. It could also bring a new Android desktop mode with it, which we hope to hear more about tomorrow, and we’ll be pretty shocked if there aren’t some extra AI announcements to come, too.

Finally, it sounds like we can expect the Pixel 10 phones to stay at the same prices as their Pixel 9 counterparts, at least in the US, with starting prices ranging from $799 for the Pixel 10 up to $1,799 for the 10 Pro Fold. The only exception is the 10 Pro XL, which might jump $100 to a $1,199 start price, but if so, it would be by ditching the previous 128GB model and starting at 256GB of storage instead.

Pixel Watch 4

New flagship Pixel phones mean a new flagship Pixel Watch, and this year is no exception. As with the Pixel Watch 3, we’re expecting to see two different sizes of the Pixel Watch 4, 41mm and 45mm, launching in colors that will mostly match the new phone lines.



We’ve only heard about one really huge change to the Watch 4, and it’s an unexpected one: an entirely new charger. This year’s watches will apparently charge on their sides, which might mean both faster charging and a new nightstand-ready charging UI. There’s even been a report that the change makes the watch easier to repair, though how much easier is still unknown.

The Pixel Watch 4 may switch to a dedicated UI when charging on its side. Image: Android Headlines

On the software side, we’re not sure what’s coming to the Watch 4, since Google has already released its big Gemini update for Pixel watches. It should also get a Material 3 Expressive update to the aesthetic, and we’d be fools to bet against more AI announcements.



Like the phones, we’ve heard the Pixel Watch 4 will stay at the same price as its predecessor: from $349 for a Wi-Fi model and $399 for LTE.