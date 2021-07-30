Yandex metrika counter

PKK terror suspect arrested in southeastern Turkey

A suspected PKK terror was arrested in the southeastern Turkish province of Mardin, the Interior Ministry said Friday, according to Anadolu Agency.

During a routine check on a road linking central Mardin to its Kiziltepe district, police teams found nearly two kilograms of plastic explosive in a car they stopped, said a ministry statement.

The explosives were seized, and the suspect was taken to the provincial police department, it noted.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

honor Patriotic War martyrs

