Plane crash kills 5, injures 1 near Thailand Airport VIDEO

A small plane, believed to be a police aircraft, crashed into the sea near Thailand’s Hua Hin airport on Friday, News.Az reports citing News18.

At least five people have been killed and one was injured, according to media reports.

The DHC-6-400 Twin Otter aircraft was taking off from the airport to take several parachutists for practice.

Thailand’s 191 Emergency Centre reported the accident at 8:15 am, stating that the plane, which had five passengers, went down in the Gulf of Thailand off Baby Grande Hua Hin Hotel in Cha-am district of Phetchaburi province.

